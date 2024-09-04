Verkhovna Rada Dismisses Strilets As Environmental Protection Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has backed the resignation of of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos faction, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, 244 MPs voted in favor of this decision.

From 2019 to 2020, Ruslan Strilets served as Deputy Director of the Department for Waste Management, Environmental Safety and Transition to a Circular at the of and Environmental Protection.

On July 2, 2020, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.

On November 3, 2021, Strilets was appointed Acting Minister, and on April 14, 2022, he was appointed Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk, Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin.