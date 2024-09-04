Truefire Studios & Jared James Nichols Debut 'Blues Rock Powerhouse,' Core Elements Of His Unique Playing Style & Sound

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nichols Demonstrates 30 Explosive Techniques and Creative Tactics Across 26 Rhythm and Lead Guitar Performance Studies

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Known for his high-octane performances, ferocious playing style, relentless energy, and unmistakable sound, Jared James Nichols has earned wide critical acclaim, an exploding fanbase, the respect of his peers, and the admiration of many notable artists. Leveraging TrueFire's technologies, Blues Rock Powerhouse examines every aspect of Nichols's distinctive playing style, particularly emphasizing his expressive, pick-free technique. Watch the trailer and order“Blues Rock Powerhouse” NOW .

With a passion for“paying it forward” as strong as his love for music, Jared James Nichols has created an all-encompassing Blues Rock Powerhouse curriculum. He shares 30 signature techniques and creative approaches, demonstrating them across 26 rhythm and lead performance studies, using backing tracks for musical context.

“Education and teaching are at the heart of my passion for music. It's about more than just passing on techniques; it's about igniting that same fire in others that has driven me. Helping someone discover their unique sound and watching them grow as musicians is incredibly rewarding. I believe that sharing knowledge and inspiring the next generation is one of the most powerful ways to keep the spirit of music alive.”

TrueFire's patented learning technologies and platforms have powered immersive learning experiences for millions of music learners worldwide.“Blues Rock Powerhouse" performances and demonstrations are tabbed, notated, and synced to the video lessons, with controls for looping, slow motion, fretboard animation, and other tools enabling students to personalize their learning workspace and learn at their own pace.

“Jared brings a rare blend of technical mastery and heartfelt dedication to every lesson,” says Brad Wendkos, founder of TrueFire.“His ability to translate complex concepts into clear, actionable steps is remarkable. He doesn't just teach; he motivates and empowers musicians to explore their own creativity and push their limits. It's an honor to collaborate with such a driven and talented artist.”

“Blues Rock Powerhouse” is available now. It can be downloaded to any desktop or mobile device, streamed from any browser, or played on Apple TV and Roku. Purchase on jaredjamesnichols or TrueFire.

ABOUT JARED JAMES NICHOLS

Jared James Nichols stands at the forefront of the blues rock scene, distinguished by his unparalleled guitar technique and raw, powerful sound. Hailing from East Troy, Wisconsin, Nichols has carved out a unique niche in the music world, captivating audiences with his bare-fingered playing style-a rarity in today's music landscape. Eschewing the use of a pick, Nichols achieves a tone that is both gritty and soulful, delivering searing solos and thunderous riffs with unmatched precision and intensity. His dynamic performances are a testament to his deep connection with the instrument and his relentless pursuit of musical excellence. With critically acclaimed albums and electrifying live shows, Jared James Nichols is not just a musician but a trailblazer, redefining what it means to play blues rock in the modern era.

Nichols' commitment to his craft extends beyond performance. As passionate about teaching as he is about playing, he has dedicated significant time to educating the next generation of guitarists. His masterclasses, especially the highly acclaimed“Blues Rock Powerhouse,” utilize cutting-edge learning technologies to break down his signature techniques and creative approaches. Through a series of rhythm and lead performance studies, Nichols shares 30 of his essential techniques, demonstrated with backing tracks for added context. This combination of raw talent, innovative education methods, and a genuine desire to“pay it forward” makes Jared James Nichols a formidable and influential figure in contemporary blues rock.

For more information, visit

ABOUT TRUEFIRE STUDIOS

TrueFire Studios, with its family of brands including TrueFire, ArtistWorks, JamPlay, and FaderPro, serves an international community of over 3 million music students and professionals. It offers a vast library of video lessons, patented learning systems, and an interactive platform that connects learners with a prestigious faculty of marquee artists and world-class educators. TrueFire Studios is committed to advancing music education through innovative solutions, enabling musicians worldwide to achieve their goals and fulfill their musical dreams.

For more information, visit

