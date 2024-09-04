Dore Copper Announces Up To $4.62 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Of Common Shares And Flow-Through Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Corp. (the " Corporation " or " Doré Copper ") (TSXV:DCMC; OTCQB:DRCMF; FRA:DCM) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of: (i) up to 20,952,381 common shares in the capital of the Corporation (the " Common Shares ") at a price of $0.105 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,200,000; (ii) up to 960,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Traditional Flow-Through Shares ") at a price of $0.125 per Traditional Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of up to $120,000; and (iii) up to 11,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Charitable Flow-Through Shares " and together with the Traditional Flow-Through Shares, the " Flow-Through Shares ") at a price of $0.20 per Charitable Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,300,000, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Corporation of up to $4,620,000 (collectively, the " Offering ").

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for exploration and development activities, feasibility study work, permitting activities and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Corporation will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Corporation from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares, pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), to incur, directly or indirectly, on or before December 31, 2025, expenses (" Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the Corporation's projects in Québec that are eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)), which will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)), and renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the applicable subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2024. In addition, with respect to Québec resident subscribers who are eligible individuals under the Taxation Act (Québec), the Qualifying Expenditures will also qualify for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.10 of the Taxation Act (Québec) and for inclusion in the "exploration base relating to certain Québec surface mining exploration expenses" within the meaning of section 726.4.17.2 of the Taxation Act (Québec).

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation may engage certain arm's-length parties who may receive a cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation in consideration of securities that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties. Any cash finder's fee payment and/or warrants will be subject to the approval of, and will be issued in accordance with the rules of, the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering is expected to close on or about September 20, 2024, or such other date as the Corporation may determine and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Offering will be made by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements and, in the case of the Common Shares, such other jurisdictions, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities law, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. aims to be the next copper producer in Québec with an initial production target of +50 million pounds of copper equivalent annually by implementing a hub-and-spoke operation model with multiple high-grade copper-gold assets feeding its centralized Copper Rand mill1. The Corporation has delivered its PEA in May 2022 and is proceeding with a feasibility study.

The Corporation has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau and Joe Mann mining camps that has historically produced 1.6 billion pounds of copper and 4.4 million ounces of gold2. The land package includes 13 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of the Corporation's Copper Rand Mill.

