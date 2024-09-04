Moxiworks Announces Updates To Better Support Buyer-Agents' Success

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New and updated product features help agents seamlessly show their value and expertise as they source and support home buyers

MoxiWorks, a leading sales and marketing software provider that helps agents find, win, and close more deals, announced new product updates supporting agents navigating a post-NAR settlement world. Real estate brokers can now provide their agents with fresh content available in ActivePipe to nurture prospective buyers, offer greater transparency to buyers by listing buyer-agent compensation offers with MoxiWebsites, and support agents' need to demonstrate more value using robust buyer tours that extend beyond traditional CMAs with MoxiPresent.

"80% of real estate agents are buyer-centric," said Eric Elfman, MoxiWorks CEO. "While the NAR settlement changes have led to some anxiety, brokerages and agents who use MoxiWorks have what they need at their fingertips. Our proven products have been upgraded so buyer's agents can more quickly and easily display their value and earn their commissions."

New Buyer Journeys in ActivePipe

ActivePipe , an email marketing automation software, has been updated with a brand-new collection of buyer-focused nurture journeys. These journeys feature a library of dynamic content tailored and personalized to an agent's sphere. This launch includes 39 new email touchpoints about buying a home and the value of working with a trusted agent. These automated touchpoints benefit active buyers in an agent's database and help nurture contacts in the early stages of considering buying a new home.

More Brokerage Transparency with MoxiWebsites

Due to the outcome of the NAR lawsuit, brokerages can no longer share broker compensation/buyer commissions through most MLS providers. Now, with MoxiWebsites , a website builder for real estate, brokerage administrators can display commissions as a percent or fixed dollar amount on listing details.

This provides vital information about listings that an agent or consumer can't get from the MLS, or any major portals, such as Zillow and Homes, while remaining compliant with the new ruling - giving MoxiWebsites-powered brokerages an advantage. Brokerages can now provide greater transparency to their customers and control the information shared not only on their MoxiWebsites-powered websites but also to their integrated partners through the MoxiCloud.

MoxiPresent is more than just a CMA

MoxiPresent

was developed to be a responsive presentation builder that extended beyond comparative market analysis by providing agents with automated, robust buyer presentations, an even more critical need today. Buyers' agents are now contractually required to do buyer presentations with their clients, and MoxiPresent makes it easier for agents to showcase their value. MoxiPresent presentations can be templatized and can embed and connect to agents' digital forms tools to make signing easy.

Agents can also use MoxiPresent to build a plan for buyer tours with their clients by creating an entirely virtual buyer touring experience or enhancing day-to-day drive-arounds. Buyer tours help agents share valuable listing information and give the agent and client a place to collaborate about which properties they like, directions to visit properties, and even helpful things like commute times.

As part of its efforts to support brokers during this time of change, MoxiWorks is hosting a webinar on Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity: 3 Keys to Profitable Brokerage Growth Ahead on September 18, 1:00 PM-2:00 PM PDT, featuring several industry experts. Registrations can be made here .

