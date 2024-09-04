A New Era In Publisher Monetization: Aditude Acquires Category Leader Hashtag Labs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading programmatic advertising platform, announced its of Hashtag Labs (HTL), a renowned provider of enterprise-level UI and systems for publishers. This strategic move signals a significant shift in the digital publishing and advertising landscape as both companies join forces to empower publishers with cutting-edge tools and more efficient business models.



By combining Aditude's scalable SaaS solutions with HTL's comprehensive ad tech control system, publishers can now access an unparalleled platform that maximizes revenue while offering complete control over their monetization strategies. This partnership is not just a competitive advantage-it is necessary for the future of publishing, ensuring that publishers retain more revenue during these transformative times.

“With the acquisition of HTL, we are bolstering a superior alternative for publishers: the perfect blend of top-tier performance and complete control,” said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude.“Our combined technologies empower publishers with an advanced, scalable SaaS-based solution that returns margin to their businesses. HTL's products, coupled with our renowned performance, will change the space for the better.”

Aditude plans to integrate Hashtag Labs' products into their own, offering robust and scalable technology, including both client and server-side Prebid solutions, real-time and trued-up analytics, automated flooring, comprehensive UI support for wrapper changes, and hands-on ad ops and development assistance. This seamless integration ensures a smooth transition, providing publishers with a streamlined, one-stop solution for all their needs. Additionally, Aditude will welcome the entire Hashtag Labs team to ensure thorough and continued support for all publishers and technologies.

“This acquisition underscores a broader trend in the ad tech landscape, where quality publishing and sophisticated monetization tools are becoming inseparable. As the digital publishing industry continues to evolve, Aditude and HTL are setting a new benchmark, helping publishers thrive in an increasingly competitive environment,” says John Shankman, CEO of Hashtag Labs.

Please contact us directly for more details on how this acquisition enhances our offerings and what it means for the publishers we work with.

Aditude helps publishers scale their business and increase revenue through a proprietary technology platform that enables tailored solutions and pricing to create revenue-focused publishers. Aditude's team of ad and development experts helps publishers save time and money while increasing their bottom line. For more information, visit aditude.com.Hashtag Labs is an ad tech software and services company for publishers. Founded in 2014 on the premise that ad tech for publishers has too often been overpromised and underdelivered, HTL offers configurable SaaS platforms and consulting services to high-quality, editorially-driven digital publications. For more information, visit

