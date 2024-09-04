FID Fahl & Donaldson Signs A 5,316.00 K SQ FT Lease Renewal At 801 Louisiana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boxer Property is excited to announce the renewal lease with Fahl & Donaldson at 801 Louisiana, in the heart of Houston's Downtown.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fahl & Donaldson is a Houston-based law firm that serves clients throughout the Texas Gulf Coast area and statewide. With decades of experience and proven acumen, their attorneys deliver effective, trial and arbitration-ready representation."We are excited to renew our partnership with Boxer Property . Their exceptional service and strategic locations have been instrumental in supporting our firm's growth and success. This renewal underscores our commitment to providing accessible and effective legal services to our clients." commented Glenn Fahl, Attorney at FID Fahl & Donaldson.801 Louisiana is a premier boutique office building in Houston's Central Business District, covering 105,145 square feet. It provides convenient access to downtown landmarks like Tranquility Park, Houston City Hall, the Theater District, and upscale dining and shopping. Amenities include on-site maintenance, management and leasing services, Tunnel System access, and proximity to several MetroRail Red Line stations.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty

Andy Hilditch

Boxer Property

+1 713-777-7368

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.