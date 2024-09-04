OIC Condemns Israeli Occupation Statement On Philadelphi Corridor
JEDDAH, Sept 4 (KUNA) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hussein Taha condemned the "irresbonsible" statement of Israeli Occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the illegal presence of Israeli army in Egypt's Philadelphi Corridor.
Taha said these actions will affect the implementation of the ceasefire deal.
He expressed OIC's support to Egypt, underlining the country's historic role in protecting peace and stability in the region.
Meanwhile, Taha called on the international community to commit to its responsibilities in pressuring the Israeli aggression force to withdraw its troops from the corridor. (end)
