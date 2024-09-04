Santander Brazil Redefines Its Approach To Attract Wealthy Clients

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Under Mario Leão's leadership in 2022, Santander Brazil launched a strategic pivot. Traditionally focused on and credit, the set out to redefine its image.



It aimed to solidify its position in the competitive high-income client market. This shift was crucial for both survival and growth in an area dominated by services.



Over the past two years, Santander doubled its Select segment clients to 1.5 million. The bank achieved this by overhauling its investment offerings, capitalizing on the Toro acquisition, and investing heavily in to enhance customer experiences.



In 2021, acquiring Toro marked a pivotal shift. By early 2023, Santander had fully integrated Toro's capabilities. This expansion allowed the bank to widen its previously restrictive investment architecture.



With Toro, Santander introduced a variety of investment products better aligned with current market trends and client needs.







A major result of this overhaul is the Santander AAA, a cadre of dedicated investment advisors. This team, managing over R$ 150 billion ($26.55 billion), is set to expand to 2,000 advisors by year's end.



Such growth is crucial as each advisor's ability to attract new clients has significantly increased, enhancing capital inflow from retail investors.



The high-income market segment has seen substantial growth, increasing by 73% to R$ 2.5 trillion ($442.48 billion) as of mid-2023.

Santander's Strategic Edge

Despite its late market entry, Santander now contends with established competitors like Itaú Personnalité and Bradesco. These banks have been refining their strategies to secure this lucrative market.



However, Santander sets itself apart with its robust global banking operations, especially through its International Private Banking in Miami.



Serving high-net-worth individuals for over 40 years, this hub provides Santander a distinctive advantage.



It offers high-income clients unique international investment opportunities that are scarce in other domestic banks.



As it vies for a greater share of wallets from affluent clients, Santander's strategic initiatives highlight a broader narrative in the financial sector.



They underscore the essential role of service diversification in retaining and attracting discerning clients.



Santander's story is one of strategic recalibration, aiming not just to catch up but to lead in the dynamic world of wealth management.

