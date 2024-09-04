PenFed Foundation Named Beneficiary of Baseball Icon Tony La Russa's Leaders and Legends Event.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Star-studded event hosted by La Russa will take place on November 21-24 in Phoenix and feature insightful leadership sessions and entertainment

TYSONS, Va., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation , a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union, announced today that it has been named a beneficiary of baseball icon Tony La Russa's 13th annual Leaders and Legends event. The PenFed Foundation champions our military through investment, advocacy and outreach and has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families.

Star-studded event hosted by La Russa will take place on November 21-24 in Phoenix and feature insightful leadership sessions and entertainment.

The star-studded event hosted by La Russa will take place November 21-24 in Phoenix and features insightful leadership sessions and entertainment. The event will also benefit the La Russa family's future nonprofit that is being created to champion the human-animal connection.

"The PenFed Foundation does more for veterans than anyone else in the country. This is a partnership that Leaders and Legends is fortunate to extend because the more we do, the better. You can't do enough for veterans," said La Russa. "Legends know how they are successful, and they explain the keys, so what you'll see at this event is that you'll walk out of there with friendships with legends and they will walk out of there with friendships with you."

Among the leaders and sports legends scheduled to participate alongside La Russa: Gail Becker, Bill Belichick, Buzz Bissinger, Becky Calder, Rod Carew, Tom Davin, Mary DeRosa, Dennis Eckersley, Goose Gossage, Jon Gruden, Scotty Hasting, Ron Kruszewski, Bob Lachky, Mark McGwire, Jim Thome, Joe Torre and George Will.

"The PenFed Foundation is extremely honored to be named a beneficiary of this extraordinary gathering. Tony and I bonded years ago over our shared love of veterans and animals," said

Andrea McCarren, president of the PenFed Foundation. "Not only is he a legend in the world of baseball, but he's also made a profound impact on military families across

the United States

by connecting them to shelter animals, saving countless lives on both ends of the leash. Although he's exceptionally humble, Tony is a true American hero."

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Steve Webster of CMPR at [email protected] or 310-872-6088. Those interested in supporting the PenFed Foundation are encouraged to visit penfedfoundation .

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit .

