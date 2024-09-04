Narendra Modi in Brunei: Check out PM's lunch menu at Sultan's house

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence. Check out the PM's lunch menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah at his official residence. Check out the PM's lunch menu

The menu featured options like channa masala, kofta, bhindi with jeera rice, or grilled lobster, Tasmanian salmon, prawns, scallops, and coconut barley risotto

The meal included vegetable rice cake, lentil soup, vegetable quiche, forest mushrooms, black truffle

Desserts featured mango saffron peda, motichoor ladoo, surti ghari pistachio

Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the South East Asian country since official diplomatic ties were established