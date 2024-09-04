Al Habtoor Motors and JAC Motors are bringing incredible deals to all with the JAC S3+
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 03 September 2024: Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of JAC Motors in the UAE, is offering unbeatable deals on the JAC S3+. With excellent servicing and other customer benefits, Al Habtoor Motors encourages all to take advantage of this deal before it ends by the end of September.
Prioritising the long-term satisfaction of all customers, Al Habtoor Motors is offering 5 years unlimited kilometres warranty, alongside free servicing for the vehicle within the first 50,000 kms or 3 years on the JAC S3+. The addition of other amenities such as free registration, tinting, and ceramic shine, make the S3+ the ideal car to be driving for those looking for both efficiency and safety.
The JAC S3+ combines both practicality and style to create the perfect urban crossover in a mid-range size. Equipped with the latest technology, this vehicle creates a stylish and modern drive whilst maintaining absolute safety. Features such as the parking sensors, reverse camera, Electronic Stability Programme and cruise control; the S3+ gives all drivers total ease when on the road. Soft premium handle materials alongside leather seats allow for greater comfort during long drives in the S3+. As a compact SUV within the market, the S3+ provides competitive pricing that is comparable to all other brands with vehicles in the same class.
Drive worry-free with Al Habtoor Motors in the JAC S3+. This exclusive offer will be available to all until 30th September.
