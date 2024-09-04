Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,390 In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated total combat losses the Russian invasion forces have suffered in Ukraine since the large-scale incursion have amounted to 620,350, including 1,390 killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,618 (+7) Russian tanks, 16,848 (+27) AFVs, 17,694 (+30) artillery systems, 1,177 MLR systems, 940 air defense systems, 368 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,616
(+43) UAVs, 2,580 cruise missiles, 28 vessels, a submarine, 24,007 (+35) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,014 (+12) units of specialized equipment.
