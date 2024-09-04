SHEIN To Host Exciting Pop-Up Event At City Centre Al Zahia

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 12:49 PM

After the success of its pop-up events across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, global and lifestyle retailer SHEIN is thrilled to announce the opening of its highly anticipated pop-up store at City Centre Al Zahia, Sharjah. This exclusive event, running from September 6-8 from 10AM – 12AM, offers an unparalleled shopping experience under the slogan, "Fashion Your Passion With SHEIN."

Shoppers can look forward to an extensive selection including women's, men's, and kids' fashion, as well as curve options, home essentials, shoes, bags, accessories, jewellery, beauty tools, and office supplies.

Attendees will enjoy a special in-store discount of 25 per cent off everything, a unique offer available only during the pop-up . To keep the shopping experience exciting, SHEIN will rotate merchandise daily, offering fresh styles and categories each day. This event is perfectly timed for back-to-school and the new fashion season, making it an ideal opportunity to update your wardrobe.

One can expect to see plenty of SHEIN's diverse sub-brands. "Dazy" will feature trendy Korean styles, while "Romwe" will offer edgy fashionable choices for both women and men. The premium sub-brand "MOTF" will provide sophisticated looks, and "Luvlette" will display comfy and chic sleepwear. For those shopping for infants, "Cozy Cub" will present adorable outfits, and fitness enthusiasts can check out "Glowmode" which is SHEIN's activewear line.

To engage with the community and encourage social media participation, shoppers are invited to share their experiences using the hashtags #SHEINUAEPopUp. This pop-up marks SHEIN's first venture in Sharjah, giving the local community a unique chance to experience the brand in person.

Shoppers should act fast to take advantage of the exclusive discounts and varied offerings, as stock is limited and expected to sell out quickly. As a bonus, a 20 per cent OFF discount code will also be available for all online purchases until October 5th, 2024. Use code PR20 across all SHEIN purchases.