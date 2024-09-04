Chile’S Central Bank Cuts Policy Rate To 5.5%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday, the Central of Chile decided to lower its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 5.5%.



This move, anticipated by most analysts, marks a return to the bank' easing policies after a pause in July due to inflationary shocks.



Only three analysts had predicted that rates would remain unchanged, contrasting with the majority view.



In response to ongoing economic challenges, this rate cut aims to stimulate growth.



Despite a contraction of 0.6% in the second quarter, caused mainly by reduced domestic demand and a downturn in mining, July showed a promising rebound in activity.







This period also saw significant job losses, the largest monthly drop since the pandemic, highlighting the economy's fragility.



With the annual inflation rate at 4.6% and expected to rise, the bank's strategy seeks to balance growth with inflation control.



Projections indicate that inflation will reach the target of 3% by 2026, reflecting cautious optimism about future stability. The upcoming monetary policy report will provide further updates on these projections.



The rate cut by the bank, led by Rosanna Costa, signals a commitment to supporting the economy through turbulent times.



By easing the monetary policy, the bank hopes to boost economic activity and mitigate the recent spikes in unemployment.



This method could foster a better recovery environment, showing the bank's active role in guiding economic stability.



This change is vital for its impact on lending and Chile' long-term economic health.



As the Central Bank updates its tactics, Chile's economic stability continues to interest stakeholders globally.

