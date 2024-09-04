Amir's Visit Significant To Enhance Joint Cooperation, Says Swedish Chief Of Defence Staff

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: Chief of Defence Staff of the Swedish H E Gen. Michael Claesson affirmed the importance of the visit of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Kingdom of Sweden and its role in enhancing the horizon of joint cooperation in various fields, indicating that His Highness' visit embodies the distinguished relations between the two countries.

In an exclusive statement to QNA, he said that he had met with Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit during his visit to Stockholm in early August. The most prominent part of the meeting was the results, as both sides were able to exchange ideas and information on how to build the military forces, educational systems, the importance of developing defense industries, and more.

He pointed out the importance of his country joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), indicating that this alliance represents a front for many different partnerships, especially those in which the State of Qatar is a partner, within the framework of NATO's comprehensive perspective.

The Swedish Armed Forces Chief of Defence Staff explained that his country and NATO need to take security concerns in other parts of the world into account and understand that security situations in the Middle East may be reflected in European or Atlantic perspectives.

Based on the results of the discussions between the leaderships of the two countries and their recommendations during this visit, a future vision will be developed on ways to enhance military cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Sweden, he said.