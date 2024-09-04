(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Iraq Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction in Iraq is expected to grow by 5% in real terms in 2024, as the country undergoes economic recovery. Growth will be channeled through a rise in public and private sector investments into transportation, energy, and infrastructure. In early June 2024, the government announced during the fiscal Budget, that capital expenditure would increase by 6% to IQD211 trillion ($162 billion) compared with the previous year's budget.

Of the total, IQD40 trillion ($30.8 billion) was allocated to the energy sector, IQD33.3 trillion ($25.6 billion) allocated to security and defense, and IQD17.3 trillion ($13.3 billion) allocated toward the education sector. To meet this rising oil demand and maintain energy security, Iran signed a five-year gas import contract in March 2024 with the Iraqi government, agreeing to import approximately 50 million cubic meters a day of gas until 2029.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, The analyst predicts the Iraqi construction industry to register an annual average growth of 4.9% during 2025-28. Growth will be supported by investments in energy, water infrastructure, and housing projects, on top of the government's plan to increase renewable energy production to 12GW by 2030.

Among the recent developments in the industry, the Ministry of Electricity signed a contract with the Saudi energy company, ACWA Power, in March 2024 to develop a 1GW power plant inNajaf. Furthermore, in March 2024, the government reported that it is planning to develop a transmission line to connect Kuwait's Al-Wafra station to Iraq's Al-Faw station with a cost of IQD286 billion ($220 million) by 2025.

Previously, in January 2024, the government signed an agreement with a consortium led by the domestic trading company, Sama Baghdad, for the expansion of the Haridariya Power station, in an investment totaling IQD319.8 billion ($246 million). This project is expected to take around 28 months to completed.

In another positive development, in May 2024, the government launched the construction of a sewerage project in the Al-Wahda district, which is expected to cost around IQD1 trillion ($764 million) and have a capacity of around 48,000 cubic meters per day. The project will also include re-development of the current 85km sewage network and 67km of the rainwater drainage network.

