Qatar Submits Document Of Accession To Istanbul Convention On Temporary Admission Of WCO

Brussels: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg H E Khalid bin Fahad Al Hajri submitted to Secretary General of the World Organization (WCO) H E Ian Saunders, the original document of the State of Qatar's accession to Appendices (B2, B3, B5, B9) of the Istanbul on Temporary Admission, at the organization's headquarters in Brussels.

During the meeting, the Ambassador emphasised on WCO's crucial role in securing international trade exchange and protecting communities from fraud, as well as in promoting the exchange of customs practices among customs authorities worldwide.

In turn, the WCO Secretary-General praised the State of Qatar's role as a key partner of the organization and affirmed the significance of its accession to the mentioned convention appendices.