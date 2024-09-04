Furrytail Cat Toilet By DUAN XIANG TIAN Wins Silver In A' Pet And Animal Product Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Furrytail Cat Toilet

Innovative Automatic Cleaning Litter Box Recognized for Excellence in Pet Care Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of pet care design, has announced DUAN XIANG TIAN as a Silver winner in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category for their innovative work, the Furrytail Cat Toilet. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of the Furrytail Cat Toilet within the pet care industry, acknowledging its exceptional design and functionality.The Furrytail Cat Toilet addresses key concerns of pet owners, providing a consistently clean environment crucial for cat health while freeing owners from manual scooping. Its advanced features, including smart sensors and app notifications, align with current trends in pet care technology, offering practical benefits for both cats and their owners.The Furrytail Cat Toilet stands out in the market with its unique cleaning structure, low entry design suitable for cats of all ages, and thoughtful features like adjustable ambient lighting and a top-located waste bin for easy maintenance. The product's modular design and use of recyclable materials demonstrate a commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.This recognition from the A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award serves as motivation for DUAN XIANG TIAN to continue pushing boundaries in pet care design. The award inspires the team to further innovate and explore new ways to enhance the lives of pets and their owners, setting a high standard for future projects within the brand.Furrytail Cat Toilet was designed by DUAN XIANG TIAN.Interested parties may learn more at:About Hangzhou Furrytail Technology Co., Ltd.We are an award-winning cat lifestyle brand trusted by 1 million+ refined felines. FurryTail collaborated with engineers, pet behaviorists, veterinarians, and our own in-house Feline Focus Group to ensure the functionality, safety, and durability of our products. FurryTail elevates your cat's belongings to elegant, and you'll be rewarded with a Tail up with a Kink!About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their notable contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries based on criteria such as innovation, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, sustainability, safety, and marketability. The Silver A' Design Award signifies a remarkable achievement, highlighting the exceptional expertise and creativity of the designers.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008 across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. The Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award provides a platform for visionary designers, innovative agencies, and influential brands to showcase their creativity and receive global recognition for their exceptional design capabilities. By participating, entrants contribute to advancing the pet care industry and inspiring future trends. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

