Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 5 Marvellous Temples Of Bappa To Visit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 will be celebrated from September 7 and will end on September 17. Let's take a look at 5 marvelous Lord Ganesha temples to celebrate the festival.



Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most popular temples where devotees visit to pray and worship Bappa. Many belive that the idol of the temple is self-manifested.



It is one of the notable

Ashtavinayak shrines and has a story of a religious child named Ballal whose firm dedication and devotion to Lord Ganesha compelled the god to bless him.



People believe that the idol of Lord Ganesha is self-manifested and is growing in size over time. It is also believed that the idol came out from a well that gave water to three brothers.



It is one of the most popular

Ashtavinayak temples and is believed to be the most powerful as well. It is said that Lord Shiva summoned Lord Ganesha to defeat

demon Tripurasura.



It is one of the most ancient rock-cut temples in Tamil Nadu. Its roots go back to 1,600 years. The temple has an idol of Lord Ganesha in a rare position which is carved from a single stone.

