Qatar Chairs 20Th Meeting Of GCC Ministers And Heads Of Civil Service And Administrative Development Agencies Committee

Doha: The State of Qatar chaired the 20th meeting of the GCC Ministers and Heads of Civil Service and Administrative Development Agencies Committee, which was held yesterday at the Sheraton Grand Doha Hotel.

The meeting was chaired by President of the Civil Service and Development Bureau H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, with the participation of Their Excellencies the Ministers and Heads of Civil Service Agencies in the GCC countries.

Al Khalifa, who is also Secretary-General of the National Planning Council, stressed the continuation of work to achieve common goals in the fields of civil service and administrative development.

He noted that these meetings represent a model of fruitful cooperation and coordination between the sisterly GCC countries, in line with the rapid developments in the world.

Al Khalifa said the exchange of expertise between the GCC countries constitutes a major tributary to the success of efforts to achieve distinguished government performance.

GCC Secretary-General H E Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to the Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the current session of the Supreme Council of the GCC, for the continuous support and blessed efforts made by His Highness with Their Majesties and Highnesses, the leaders of the GCC countries, and for the continuous support and assistance received by the joint Gulf action process.

He praised what the meeting included in discussing ways to develop civil service agencies and the best practices adopted in developing human cadres.

Their Excellencies and Highnesses were briefed on the topics included in the agenda, most notably updates on the GCC strategic initiatives in the field of civil service and human resources development, and the initiative of joint training programs and workshops between the GCC countries.

Their Excellencies and Highnesses also discussed during the meeting a number of topics in the fields of civil service and administrative development, including the progress of the initiative of joint training programs and workshops between the GCC countries, which comes within the goal of investing in human capital.

The mechanism for implementing the practical training and expert exchange project and the programme prepared to honour competencies in the civil service sectors of the GCC countries for the year 2024 were also reviewed.