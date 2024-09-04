Director Of The Food Security Department Granted French Order Of Agricultural Merit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The French Republic awarded the Order of Agricultural Merit at the rank of Knight to Director of the Food Security Department at the of Municipality Dr. Masoud Jarallah Al Marri, in recognition of his contributions and efforts in enhancing technical cooperation between Qatar and the French Republic in the fields of and food security. The award ceremony was attended by of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah.

Ambassador of the French Republic to Qatar H E Jean-Baptiste Favre, presented the Agricultural Order of Merit to the Director of the Food Security Department on behalf of the French government.

On this occasion, Dr. Al Marri expressed his appreciation for this honor from the French side, considering it a reflection of the Ministry's efforts in developing the agricultural sector and enhancing food security in Qatar through cooperation with all relevant entities and institutions in the country, as well as fruitful collaboration with concerned parties in sisterly and friendly countries.

The Agricultural Order of Merit at the rank of Knight is a distinction granted by the French government to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in the fields of agriculture.