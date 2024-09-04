'We Have Centuries-Old Cultural Ties,' PM Modi Says, Brunei 'Important Part Of India's Act East Policy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Brunei Darussalam: Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India and Brunei have“centuries-old ties” and Brunei is important for India's Act East Policy.

PM Modi met with Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah for "wide-ranging" discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to you and the entire Royal Family for your kind words, warm welcome and hospitality. I convey my greetings to you and the people of Brunei on the 40th anniversary of Independence on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians," he added.

During the talks, PM Modi emphasized plans to expand trade ties, commercial linkages, and people-to-people exchanges between India and Brunei. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and his family warmly welcomed PM Modi at the Istana Nurul Iman.

PM Modi said,“We have centuries-old cultural ties. The basis of our friendship is our great cultural tradition. Under your leadership, our relations have been growing stronger day by day. The memories of your visit to India as the Chief Guest on our Republic Day in 2018 are still remembered with great pride by the people of India.”

PM Modi who arrived in Brunei on Tuesday on a bilateral visit had said that he is looking forward to strong bilateral ties, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages.

“It is also a happy coincidence that this year we are celebrating the 40th anniversary of our bilateral partnership. Brunei being an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Vision is a guarantee of a bright future for us,” PM Modi added,” said PM Modi.

“We respect each other's feelings. I am confident that my visit and our discussions will provide a strategic direction for our relations in the times to come. Once again, on this occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you,” he further added.

Moreover, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal termed Brunei an "important partner" in India's 'Act East' Policy and its vision of the Indo-Pacific.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated,“Building stronger India-Brunei relations. PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed at the Istana Nurul Iman by His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei and his close family members. Brunei is an important partner in India's 'Act East' Policy and its Vision of the Indo-Pacific.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei's capital. The chancery complex reflects a deep Indianness, skillfully combining traditional motifs with lush tree plantations. According to a press release from the Prime Minister's Office, the design honours India's rich cultural heritage while creating a serene and welcoming environment.

(With inputs from ANI)