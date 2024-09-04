Afghanistan to Congo: 7 UNHAPPIEST countries in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The unhappiest countries in the world face significant challenges, including instability, economic hardships, and social unrest. Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe, and Botswana rank among the most unhappy, struggling with poverty, violence, and a lack of basic services

Countries like Afghanistan, Lebanon, Lesotho, Sierra Leone, Congo, Zimbabwe rank among the world's unhappiest, grappling with economic, political, and social challenges

Afghanistan is plagued by decades of war, political instability, and poverty. The ongoing conflict, poor governance, and lack of basic services have left millions in despair

Lebanon faces economic collapse, political corruption, social unrest. A severe financial crisis, compounded by political instability, has led to widespread poverty, unemployment



Lesotho struggles with poverty, HIV/AIDS, and unemployment. The small, landlocked country in Southern Africa has a fragile economy, heavily dependent on remittances

Sierra Leone, recovering from brutal civil war, faces challenges such as poverty, corruption, weak infrastructure. The Ebola epidemic further strained already fragile healthcare

The Democratic Republic of Congo is marred by conflict, poverty, and human rights abuses. Decades of violence, especially in the eastern regions, have caused massive displacement

Zimbabwe's economic collapse, political repression, and social unrest contribute to widespread unhappiness. Hyperinflation is rampant

Despite relative stability, Botswana struggles with social issues such as income inequality, high unemployment. The country's heavy reliance on diamond mining left it vulnerable