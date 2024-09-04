Netanyahu Putting Final Nail In Biden Peace Plan's Coffin

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Months of US efforts to produce a Gaza War ceasefire are fizzling out and a frustrated President Joe Biden is directly blaming Israeli Prime for the failure. Asked by a reporter on Monday (September 2) whether Netanyahu was doing enough to push forward a truce, Biden tersely answered,“No.”

A US administration official added that Netanyahu“keeps adding conditions to straightforward proposals for a ceasefire.” The official predicted that the president will publicize a final ceasefire proposal by the weekend.“You just can't keep negotiating this,” the official warned the Israeli leader.

A stunned Netanyahu responded quickly. In a televised statement, he said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Israel's ceasefire proposals as“extraordinary.”

He went on to explain that his only caveat was to keep troops on the Gaza border with Egypt. Otherwise, he reasoned, Hamas would be able to rearm with weapons smuggled across the frontier – and thereby undermine a main purpose of the retaliatory onslaught that followed Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel: to make certain such an attack could not occur again.

The back and forth is a tale of erstwhile allies who not only differ on immediate tactics in the brutal Gaza War, which is now in its tenth month, but also harbor different, pressing political needs at home.

Biden is fighting to create a positive foreign policy legacy before he leaves office next January. Last month, key members of his Democratic Party told him he must give up his reelection campaign or risk losing the support of political donors and open the way to victory for his rival, Republican Donald Trump.

Biden is trying to show he still counts as“leader of the free world,” the adulatory self-description of modern American presidents, and is not a hapless lame duck abandoned by his own party. His best chance to display international leadership seemed to be in the Middle East, where the US is regarded as a still-dominant outside power.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, is fighting not to cement a legacy but to stay in power. He has pledged to wipe out Hamas and make it impossible for a repeat October 7-style attack. Less than a month ago, he enjoyed wide popularity in Israel for ordering the assassination of Hamas's top leader, Ismael Haniyeh, while in Iran.

On Monday, however, tens of thousands of Israelis protested his victory-at-any-cost policy, after soldiers discovered the bodies of six Israeli hostages in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah who had been executed by Hamas.

The protesters demanded Netanyahu reach some sort of ceasefire in exchange for the remaining 97 hostages still in Hamas's hands. Key members of his war cabinet questioned his leadership. The critique from Biden, Israel's most important political and military booster, added to the Israeli leader's woes.