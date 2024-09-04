Dr. Sandeep Marwah Honored With Bharat Ratan Dr. Abdul Kalam Global Award 2024 For World Peace

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and founder of Noida City, has been honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratan Dr. Abdul Kalam Global Award 2024. The award recognizes his extraordinary contributions to bringing love, peace, and unity through art and culture on a global scale.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Marwah quoted,“If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun. Stay away from those people who try to disparage your ambitions. Small minds will always do that, but great minds will give you a feeling that you can become great too. The road to success and the road to failure are almost exactly the same.” He expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating,“I am absolutely thrilled to receive the Bharat Ratan Dr. Abdul Kalam Global Award 2024 for bringing love, peace, and unity through Art and Culture all over the world and thankful to the organizers for recognizing my efforts of 40 years.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah has dedicated over three decades to promoting peace and unity through his extensive work in art and culture. His illustrious career includes: Participation in 7,500 events and production of 3,500 short films, Welcoming three million people from 156 countries under cultural tourism, Educating 30,000 students from 145 countries, Chairing cultural forums in 75 countries worldwide.



One of his notable achievements includes uniting India through the Commonwealth Queen's Baton Relay, covering 28 states and 5 union territories. This initiative included 300 events, visits to 900 cities, and traveling 20,000 kilometers to produce 1,000 hours of filmmaking, 10,000 photographs, 102 radio programs, and 102 short films in 102 days.



The award ceremony took place at the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in Delhi, attended by prominent figures from Delhi NCR. Shaminm A. Khan, a renowned social worker and president of the society, remarked,“Sandeep Marwah is the living legend of our country. I have never seen anyone who has done so much work in art and culture in the world.”



Dr. Marwah's tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have made a significant impact on the world stage, promoting cultural exchange, understanding, and unity. This award is a testament to his lifelong commitment to these values.





