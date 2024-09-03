ETZ Expands Crypto IRA Options With AAVE, Plans To Add Staking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retirement savers can now diversify with leading DeFi token; staking feature on the horizon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ETZ , a trailblazer in retirement accounts, today announced that investors can now add AAVE to their Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). This move opens up new possibilities for retirement savers looking to diversify with one of the most prominent tokens in decentralized finance (DeFi).The company also unveiled plans to introduce staking within IRAs, further broadening the range of investment options available in tax-advantaged accounts."By bringing AAVE into our IRA offerings, we're giving investors a chance to tap into the potential of DeFi within their retirement strategies," said Jiazi Guo, CEO at ETZ. "And with staking on the horizon, we're paving the way for our customers to potentially boost their returns while still enjoying the tax benefits of IRAs."AAVE has made waves in the crypto world by enabling users to lend and borrow digital assets without intermediaries. Its inclusion in ETZ's lineup reflects growing interest in DeFi among long-term investors.The planned staking feature aims to let IRA holders earn passive income on their digital assets, potentially turbocharging the growth of their nest eggs. ETZ is working to roll out this capability in the coming quarters, subject to regulatory approvals."We're always looking for ways to empower our customers," Guo added. "Whether it's through new assets like AAVE or innovative features like staking, our goal is to give retirement savers more control and more opportunities to grow their wealth."About ETZETZ is reimagining retirement investing for the digital age. We offer secure, tax-advantaged access to cryptocurrencies and digital assets through a range of IRA options. Based in San Francisco, we're on a mission to make the future of finance accessible to everyone. Learn more at

