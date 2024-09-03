Amir's Visit Boosts Economic Ties Between Qatar, Sweden

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Micael Johansson, the President and CEO of Saab, the Swedish defence equipment and systems company, stressed the importance of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit to the Kingdom of Sweden in strengthening co-operation relations between the two countries and pushing them to broader horizons, especially in the economic and fields.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA), he said that the visit of His Highness the Amir contributes to achieving more cooperation between Qatar and Sweden.

He expressed his aspiration to conclude agreements and memoranda of understanding that result in the implementation of various investments and commercial businesses between the two sides.

Saab has been present in the Middle East for a long time and has good and important relations with many countries in the region, he indicated, noting that the company worked in the State of Qatar mainly in air traffic management solutions and airport support, in terms of improving aircraft flows in and out of airports, as well as working on some training and simulation equipment in the military aspect.

The president and CEO of Saab said that air traffic control solutions are currently being discussed with the State of Qatar, noting that these discussions are moving forward in this regard.

Regarding the Qatar National Vision 2030, he said:“I have reviewed this vision, which I strongly support, as it includes social, economic and developmental pillars. Saab offers capabilities in this regard, especially concerning protecting communities and peoples and providing a safe environment to achieve a sustainable future.”

He pointed out the importance of enhancing co-operation in the fields of artificial intelligence and its systems between the two sides, and starting in-depth discussions in this field, noting that Saab adopts many artificial intelligence systems.

He explained that Saab contributes to enhancing the local capabilities of countries, and works to transfer technology, expertise and co-operative efforts to the countries in which it operates, expressing his aspiration to work with the State of Qatar in these areas.

He added that there are many forms of co-operation with the State of Qatar, especially in the areas of traffic management and movement, in addition to some areas of training, affirming Saab company's openness to conducting many joint commercial businesses, whether in the air or on the ground.

The president and CEO of Saab said that the company has a lot of important equipment and platforms in its areas of specialisation, hoping that discussions with the Qatari side will result in the implementation of many joint projects and programmes.

