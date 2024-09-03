Egypt, China Strengthen Ties As Madbouly Meets With Parliament Leader

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly met with Zhao Leji, chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, in Beijing on Tuesday, ahead of the upcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The meeting, which was followed by a formal working dinner, underlined the growing strategic partnership between the two countries.

Madbouly, who is representing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the FOCAC, which is being hosted by China from Sept. 4-6, praised the strong ties between Egypt and China. He noted that President el-Sisi's visit to China in May was a success, and the two leaders agreed to collaborate on projects and programs to boost bilateral economic and investment ties.

Madbouly also highlighted Egypt's support for Chinese companies working in Egypt, saying he regularly visits their projects to ensure progress and remove any obstacles. He also emphasized the establishment of a China unit within the Egyptian cabinet, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Randa El-Manshawi, with direct supervision from the prime minister, to follow up on various Chinese projects.

“Egypt is a promising opportunity for Chinese companies, attracting investment for exports to neighboring countries, particularly in the African continent, where Egypt is an ideal gateway,” Madbouly said. He plans to meet with several Chinese companies during his visit to explore opportunities to enhance cooperation in priority areas.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of regular parliamentary exchanges between the two countries, noting that House Speaker Hanafi Gebali is expected to visit China from Aug. 19-29 to attend the sixth session of parliamentarians from developing countries and the 40th anniversary of the National People's Congress' joining the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

“Egypt is committed to strengthening cooperation and parliamentary exchanges between the two friendly countries,” Madbouly said.

Zhao, in turn, welcomed Madbouly and congratulated him on being reappointed as prime minister and tasked by President el-Sisi with forming a new government.

“China highly values the deep strategic relations between China and Egypt,” he said, noting the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Cairo and Beijing, which has achieved positive results thanks to the constant support of the two countries' leaders.

Zhao expressed appreciation for the growing Egyptian-Chinese relations at all levels, adding that this relationship is based on mutual respect. He also expressed his pleasure at hosting Egypt's House Speaker in Beijing recently.

Zhao assured Egypt of China's support for Egypt's sustainable development plans, including Egypt's Vision 2030, and said Beijing is looking to enhance its cooperation with Cairo in various sectors, especially infrastructure. He announced that China will provide a grant of 100 million yuan to Egypt to implement joint development projects.

Zhao also expressed his support for the work of Chinese companies in Egypt and his commitment to promoting their participation in several projects in the coming period, within the framework of strengthening joint cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao discussed China's efforts to promote internal reforms and openness, noting the positive indicators achieved by the Chinese economy, including achieving an annual growth rate of 5%.

Zhao also spoke about China's stance on the Palestinian issue, particularly regarding the need for a ceasefire, the provision of aid, and the implementation of the two-state solution, stressing the seriousness of the impact of the conflict in the Gaza Strip on regional peace and security.

In this context, he noted that China hosted dialogue between Palestinian factions to help achieve peace and work to unify the Palestinian ranks, and to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.