Qatar Chamber, Swedish Trade Council Sign Pact To Boost Co-Operation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber and the Swedish Trade & Invest Council (Business Sweden) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bolster co-operation relations across various areas and promote trade and opportunities.



The agreement was signed Tuesday in Stockholm by Qatar Chamber Chairman Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani and Business Sweden vice-president and head of Region Sweden and MEA (Middle East and Africa) Maha Bouzeid signing-ceremony was attended by HE the of Commerce and Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani and Swedish Minister for International Development Co-operation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.



The agreement, which was also witnessed by Qatar Chamber acting general manager Ali Saeed Bu Sherbak al-Mansouri, aims to facilitate investment opportunities between Qatar and Sweden and seeks to help Qatari companies explore and invest in Sweden while also supporting Swedish companies in expanding their investments within Qatar.



It further aims to enable both sides to explore co-operation opportunities in trade, investment, and economic fields, enhancing trade and economic relations and promoting investment in the two friendly countries.

