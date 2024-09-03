New Addition To NEXCOM Neu-X Series Delivers Sustainable Power In A Palm-Sized Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neu-X60 is the Smallest Powerful Edge Computing System Available for Tight Spaces

- Peter Yang, PresidentFREMONT, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today the launch of the Neu-X60 , a palm-sized addition to the popular Neu-X fanless computer series. Designed to support business digital transformation needs, the small form factor (SFF) computer delivers highly efficient performance while reducing power consumption to lower utility costs and minimize environmental impacts.The newest energy-saving Intel® Alder Lake N processors power the compact Neu-X60. Small enough to fit in your palm, it features a selection of I/Os (LAN, HDMI, RS232/422/485, USB) to support diverse business uses, modules, and devices, including wireless cloud access. Its eco-friendly packaging is designed to reduce waste. The 100% recyclable paper packaging design replaces the non-biodegradable expanded polyethylene foam (EPE foam) material commonly used in the industry.“The smallest edge computing system for space-constrained uses, the Neu-X60 comes ready to power the future of smart city and retail applications, from digital signage to self-service kiosks, which require more processing power in a smaller footprint,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM.“As business processing power needs continue to grow, technology is keeping pace to create powerful computers that can fit in the smallest spaces, while also improving efficiencies to help businesses reduce power consumption. The Neu-X60 is designed to help you meet your business sustainability goals.”The newest addition to NEXCOM's Neu-X fanless computer series features a slimmer design, with a height of up to 32mm. Appropriate indoor, space-constrained applications include data collection systems, digital signage, amusement machines, and kiosks. To deliver next-generation information visualization, brand engagement, customer service, and smart retail management solutions, the Neu-X60 is an industrial fanless computer featuring the newest Intel® CPUs for lower power consumption and highly efficient performance. It consumes less than 20W with 100% loading, and less than 8W with light loads. Featuring a palm-sized chassis, the SSF computer can also be embedded in existing industrial environments without requiring renovation or reorganization.Ready to deploy right out of the box, the Neu-X60 comes with 4GB memory and a 64GB SSD pre-installed. A complete array of I/Os includes one HDMI 2.0 for Full HD&4K 60Hz display outputs, two USB 3.2 (with 10bps bandwidth) for high-speed cameras, and one RS232/422/485 to connect sensors or configure software, among other uses. In addition, a 2.5GbE LAN port provides real-time data acquisition. With the addition of a Wi-Fi 6E or LTE module, the Neu-X60 can deliver wireless connectivity for IoT gateway applications.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM Website .Features:●Intel® processor N50●Small footprint in a palm-size●Pre-installed 4G memory●Pre-installed 64G M.2 storage●Supports 1 x Intel I226-V 2.5GbE LAN●1 x HDMI, 1 x RS232/422/485, 2 x USB 3.2●1 x mini-PCIe full size for optional wireless module●Great value for indoor applicationsAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

