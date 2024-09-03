Smartsites Earns Spot On 2024 Inc. 5000 List For The Eighth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SmartSites ranks No. 2,688 in the Advertising & Marketing with a 3-Year Growth of 188%.

- Michael MelenPARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SmartSites ( ) continues its streak of being one of America's fastest-growing private companies. Previous rankings include:.No. 2920 in 2023.No. 2841 in 2022.No. 2364 in 2021.No. 2171 in 2020.No. 2855 in 2019.No. 3450 in 2018.No. 3860 in 2017"Being on the Inc. 5000 list for eight years in a row reflects our team's unwavering dedication and the success we have achieved for our clients," said Michael Melen (CO-CEO & COO of SmartSites). "We are grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership."The Inc. 5000 list, compiled by Inc. magazine, ranks companies according to their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. In 2024, the companies on the list generated a total of 874,940 jobs and $317 billion in revenue.To be eligible for the list, companies must be privately held, for-profit, and independent, and they must meet rigorous criteria, including a minimum revenue threshold.The 2024 Inc. 5000 list includes companies from all 50 states and Puerto Rico, ranging in size from small businesses to large enterprises. These companies have thrived despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. Their success stories provide valuable lessons in resilience, innovation, and the power of entrepreneurial spirit.For more information, feel free to view the complete list of 2024 Inc. 5000 honorees .About IncThey are the digital arm of Inc. magazine, plays a crucial role in celebrating and supporting the entrepreneurial community. Launched in 1996, Inc offers a wealth of resources, advice, and inspiration for small business owners and entrepreneurs. The website features practical guidance from successful business leaders, insights into the latest trends, and tools for growing and leading a business in today's competitive landscape. With a monthly audience reach exceeding 25 million, Inc is a go-to source for business ideas, strategies, and real-world examples of success.About SmartSitesFounded by Michael Melen and Alex Melen, SmartSites is a full-service digital marketing agency that offers website design and development, SEO, and PPC marketing services. They have a diverse team of designers, developers, and strategists that span across the globe. Michael Melen currently serves as the Co-CEO and COO and is deeply involved in Search Engine Optimization and Online Marketing. He is also the founder of Backlink Build. Alex Melen is an Award-Winning Entrepreneur & Keynote Speaker, and founder of web hosting company T35 Hosting (founded 1997). Today, SmartSites manages over $100MM/year in advertising spend and has been now featured in the Inc. 5000 for seven consecutive years as one of the fastest growing digital agencies.Website: Phone: 201-870-6000 | Email: ... | Address: 45 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 520, Paramus, New Jersey 07652

