UP CM Yogi Adityanath Advocates Spiritual Learning In Schools

(MENAFN- IANS) Gorakhpur, Sep 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has proposed that verses from the Bhagavad Gita or Ramcharitmanas should be recited in the school assemblies to instill spiritual among students.

Speaking at the state award distribution ceremony of the basic education and madhyamik education departments on Thursday, CM Adityanath also advised teachers not to act like trade union members "as it goes against the dignity of the profession".

"Teachers cannot and should not act like trade union members as it goes against the dignity of the profession. Whenever teachers act like trade union members, they risk undermining their own respect and honour," the Chief Minister said at the programme held at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here.

Recalling former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, CM Adityanath extended Teachers' Day greetings to the people of the state. He described Radhakrishnan, a Bharat Ratna recipient, as an eminent scholar and a great philosopher, noting that his birth anniversary is celebrated as Teachers' Day.

On the occasion, Minister of State for Basic Education (independent charge) Sandeep Singh said the foundation of any country's progress lies in its culture and educated citizens.

He emphasised that under CM Adityanath's leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is making the entire education system stronger and more organised.

"Efforts can be made to bring a spiritual dimension to the school atmosphere. For instance, during the morning assembly, a five-minute address could be delivered to the students based on verses from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita or Ramcharitmanas. Such efforts will leave a lasting positive impact in the minds of children," the Chief Minister added.

He asked the teachers to present their demands in a democratic manner and assured them that a memorandum written in a straightforward manner and focused on their issues will be considered "as an order and not a plea".

Forty-one teachers from the basic education department and 13 from the madhyamik education department were awarded at the event. The Chief Minister personally handed out the awards to them.

One of the teachers, Moolchand from Aligarh, had an injured leg, so CM Adityanath walked over to him from the stage to present the award.

The Chief Minister said India has always shown respect to "gurus" (teachers).

"Our scriptures reflect reverence for the guru with the mantra, 'Gurur Brahma, Gurur Vishnu'. Sant Kabir Das, in the quote 'Guru Govind Dou Khade', has placed the guru even higher than the god. The reverence for the guru exists because without devotion, knowledge cannot be attained. It is also said here that 'Shraddhavan Labhate Gyanam' (the devoted attains knowledge). And those who lack knowledge cannot achieve anything in life," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said a teacher is at the centre of the society's reverence, but to become worthy of it, one must engage in hard work.

"Simply obtaining a degree does not bring knowledge, rigorous practice is also necessary. The path of dedication may be difficult, but its results are the best. Teachers should never shy away from the path of hard work and dedication," he said.

The Chief Minister also said he has directed the education department to utilise the services of the award-winning teachers for the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) curricula and textbooks.

He said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the National Education Policy (NEP) has set new milestones.

"In line with this, we should not only adhere to the traditional curricula but also embrace innovation. Innovation can easily happen in every field," he added.

CM Adityanath noted that as teachers are the builders of the country's future, they must constantly focus on innovation.

"This can begin right at the school level. Teachers, with the support of students and parents, can create a clean, beautiful and and green school environment," he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to all teachers to align themselves with the Prime Minister's vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

He said the NEP also envisions a developed India, adding that this journey begins with the fulfilment of civic duties.

"If we focus on our duties, rights will automatically follow," he added.