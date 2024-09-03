Art Westport Showcases Regional Talent In Its 44Th Kansas City-Curated Art Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Established in 1833, Kansas City's historic Westport offers diverse foods, entertainment, and services.

Art Westport is an annual, juried art show dedicated to artists from the KC Region.

44th Annual Art Westport - September 6-8, 2024 in Kansas City's Historic Westport District

Juried of Local Artistry Estimated to Draw Over 30,000 Visitors

- Lexie Boyd, Westport Events Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Art Westport , Kansas City's most enduring art tradition, returns for its 44th year from September 6-8, 2024. As the largest visual art show exclusively featuring Kansas City-regional artists, this iconic event is poised to draw over 30,000 visitors to the historic streets of Westport .

Event Hours:

Friday, September 6: 4 PM - 9 PM

Saturday, September 7: 10 AM - 9 PM

Sunday, September 8: 11 AM - 5 PM

Art Westport is more than just a show-it's a brushstroke of the city's creative spirit. Attendees can explore and shop one-of-a-kind paintings, sculptures, jewelry, ceramics, photography, and more on Westport and Pennsylvania Streets in the heart of the historic entertainment district. This year's event promises to be a canvas of inspiration, offering something for every taste, from the casual admirer to the avid collector.

In addition to the stunning displays of local talent in more than 135 booths, the festival will feature live music, refreshing beverages, children's activities, and an atmosphere that seamlessly blends community and creativity. Art Westport is a celebration of the arts that has painted itself into the hearts of visitors seeking to view and support the arts from the talented hands of local artists.

“Art Westport is committed to supporting and celebrating these incredible local artists who bring so much vibrancy and culture to our community.,” said Lexie Boyd, Westport Events Manager.

Westport's wide variety of restaurants and shops will also be open during Art Westport, offering visitors a full spectrum of choices to complement their artistic journey.

ABOUT WESTPORT

Founded as an independent town in 1833, Westport is both the most historic neighborhood and the original entertainment district in Kansas City, featuring more than 50 restaurants, 30 bars, 20 patios, and 30 shops. Its emphasis on local and authentic offerings is still evident today as it houses the region's largest concentration of original and locally owned businesses. Its historic, pedestrian-scaled buildings are“where the locals go” for tasty eateries, trendy boutiques, nightlife hot spots, and indulgent personal service enterprises. Westport is between 39th Street and 43rd Street to the north and south and between Main Street and Southwest Trafficway to the east and west. For more information, visit , and Westport's Facebook , Instagram, and Twitter.

