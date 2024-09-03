US Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market To Grow By USD 132.6 Million (2024-2028) Driven By Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Solutions- Technavio Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The outdoor landscape lighting market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 132.6 million from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Outdoor landscape lighting market in us 2024-2028 Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 132.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.3 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Acuity Brands Inc., All Alliance Lighting, Amp Lighting, Eaton Corp. Plc, Garden Light LED, General Electric Co., Halco Lighting Technologies LLC, Haven Lighting Inc., Hubbell Inc., IDEAL INDUSTRIES Inc., Kichler Lighting LLC, LEDiL, LSI Industries Inc., Lumiere Lighting, Modern Lighting

by Lumens Light and Living, Neo Neon Holdong Ltd., RAB Lighting Inc., Signify NV, VOLT Lighting, and Wipro Ltd.

Market Driver

Outdoor landscape lighting in the US market is focused on enhancing the natural beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces. This is achieved by employing techniques such as up-lighting and down-lighting to accentuate the textures and colors of trees, shrubs, and flower beds. Lumens Inc. Is a leading provider of outdoor landscape lighting solutions, offering products that perfectly highlight natural elements. Their "moonlighting" effect uses lights placed high in trees to mimic the soft, natural glow of the moon. Lumens Inc.'s products for highlighting plants and foliage are available at slightly cooler color temperatures. LED lights, such as those offered by Garden Light LED, are versatile and offer precise control over lighting, enhancing the appearance of natural landscape features without causing damage or excessive heat. These energy-efficient LED lights are designed for safety and are certified by ETL and UL1838 standards. Strategically placed accent lights draw attention to specific landscape elements, adding depth and dimension. The growing trend towards highlighting natural features will drive the growth of the outdoor landscape lighting market in the US.



Explore a 360° Analysis of the Market: Unveil the Impact of AI. For complete insights- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



For more insights on driver and challenges

-

Request a

sample report!

Segment Overview



This outdoor landscape lighting market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 LED 1.2 Traditional



2.1 ATG 2.2 Underwater



3.1 Commercial 3.2 Residential

4.1 North America

1.1

LED-

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market in the US is thriving, with increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing and energy-efficient lighting solutions. Homeowners seek to enhance their property's curb appeal and security, driving market growth. Manufacturers focus on innovation, offering various styles and technologies, such as LED and solar-powered lights. The market size is projected to expand steadily, providing opportunities for businesses in the industry.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market in the US is a thriving industry that caters to homeowners and commercial property owners seeking to enhance the beauty and safety of their outdoor spaces. This market offers various types of lighting systems, including solar, LED, and traditional lighting, designed to illuminate gardens, walkways, patios, and other outdoor areas. Outdoor landscape lighting is essential for creating an inviting ambiance, improving security, and extending the use of outdoor spaces beyond daylight hours. The market also offers a range of accessories, such as timers, motion sensors, and dimmers, to customize lighting preferences. While there are significant differences between the Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market and the Surgical Drainage Systems Market, it's interesting to note some common themes. Both markets prioritize functionality, safety, and patient/customer satisfaction. In the case of surgical drainage systems, these systems help prevent post-operative fluid accumulation, reduce infection risk, and aid in patient recovery. Surgical drainage systems come in various types, including passive and active drains, and are used in various surgical fields, such as cardiac & thoracic surgery, orthopedics, general surgery, obstetric/gynecological surgery, and other procedures. These systems are crucial in managing chronic medical conditions and minimally invasive procedures, ensuring optimal surgical field conditions, pain management, and hospital stays.

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Type



LED

Traditional

Application



ATG

Underwater

End-user



Commercial

Residential

Geography North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

