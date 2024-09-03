Feuerman's Monumental Swimmers At The Seaport

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

JUSTICE

SURVIVAL OF SERENA

Experience The Awe-Inspiring World of Carole Feuerman's Monumental Sculptures

- Carole A. Feuerman

MANHATTEN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT: Experience the awe-inspiring world of Carole Feuerman's monumental sculptures as they grace the vibrant streets of Manhattan's Seaport . Nestled within the bustling cityscape, the exhibition titled“Sea Idylls” showcases five of Feuerman's magnificent works. Overlooking the East River and with the Brooklyn Bridge as a backdrop, this open-air exhibition offers – to tourists and New Yorkers alike – a walk imbued with aquatic poetry.

WHERE: Five Sculptures are displayed throughout the Seaport. The first one, City Slicker, is at the lighthouse on Fulton Street. Two others are in front of the Tin Building. Survival of Serena stands proudly at the end of Pier 17. With the majestic Brooklyn Bridge as her backdrop and the Hudson River flowing behind her, she patiently awaits your arrival, beckoning you to capture a remarkable selfie in her presence. Another masterpiece, Justice, is located on the end of the pier. It presents a poised woman in a graceful lotus pose, perched upon a gleaming, polished stainless-steel sphere. As you gaze upon it, the sculpture mirrors both your own reflection and the surrounding environment. This historic neighborhood, considered the cradle of America, provides the ideal backdrop for her monumental works. Overlooking the East River and with the Brooklyn Bridge as a backdrop, this open-air exhibition offers – to tourists and New Yorkers alike – a walk imbued with aquatic poetry.

WHEN: Now through November 2024

WHY: Feuerman's artistic prowess carves out a distinctive niche within the art world. While other superrealist sculptors exist, she stands alone in her ability to create pieces suitable for outdoor display. Enduring the whims of wind and rain, she meticulously preserves the illusion of lifelike skin-an accomplishment achieved through years of relentless experimentation and refinement. Renowned for her Superrealist style, Feuerman has meticulously honed her craft over the past five decades. Her sculptures possess an uncanny resemblance to living beings, rendering them almost indistinguishable from actual people, were it not for their imposing or miniature proportions. Often capturing women in serene, meditative poses adorned with glistening water droplets, the sculptures at the Seaport deviate from this characteristic feature. Instead, they engage with their surroundings, inviting the rain to caress their surfaces and breathe life into their forms. Feuerman herself relished the sight of a group of schoolchildren who couldn't resist reaching out to touch the beguiling sphere, their excitement fueling her artistic passion. Both children and adults will love this exhibition. It's free and open to the public.

The Artist: Carole A. Feuerman (1945) is an American superrealist sculptor born in Hartford, Connecticut, and who lives and works in New York. She is best known for her figurative sculptures depicting swimmers and dancers. Feuerman is the only woman to sculpt in this style, creating both indoor and outdoor works that are painted lifelike. Informed by postmodernist thought, the 1980s saw Feuerman create lifelike, full-figure, super-realistic sculptures, solidifying her artistic career and legacy. Her work explores themes of strength, harmony, and the perseverance of the human spirit. Feuerman's sculptures have been exhibited in parks, museums and galleries around the world, including the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, the Venice Biennale, and the State Hermitage Museum.

Carole Feuerman

Feuerman Studios

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

SEA IDYLLS- FEUERMAN'S SWIMMERS MAKE A SPLASH

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.