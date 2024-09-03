Hyperfiber® Announces Launch Of Fiber-Optic Internet In Firestone, Colorado

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HyperFiber offers a“Gig for Life” plan with a guaranteed rate for life on all Gig packages for customers in good standing.

An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22 with Firestone Mayor Don Conyac to celebrate the start of construction.

Reliable, Gigabit-Speed Service Empowers Residents with Choice

- Jim Erickson, Manager at HyperFiber, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HyperFiber ®, an independent, high-speed 100 percent fiber internet provider, announced today the launch of their fiber internet service in Firestone, Colorado. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held on August 22 with Firestone Mayor Don Conyac to celebrate the start of construction. Upon installation, more than 5,000 homes in the area can access HyperFiber's 100 percent fiber network choice and experience the advantages of high-speed, fiber-to-the-home internet.“HyperFiber's groundbreaking is the start of a very long-awaited project to bring Gig speed fiber-optic internet to every house in Firestone,” said Don Conyac, Mayor of Firestone.“The residents of Firestone have waited a long time for this opportunity. If the HyperFiber personnel I met today are any indication of the service and dedication of this company, then Firestone will be in good hands.”“Fiber is undeniably the gold standard in internet technology,” said Justin Nelson, Chief Operating Officer at HyperFiber .“Customers who sign up with HyperFiber will experience the benefits of unrivaled speeds and bandwidth: an unlimited amount of data being transferred directly to their home at nearly the speed of light.”HyperFiber customers can choose from multiple plans, all with no contracts, data caps, equipment charges or installation fees. HyperFiber plans feature symmetrical connections, meaning upload and download speeds are equal for a lag-free, seamless experience. The fiber company also offers a“Gig for Life” plan with a guaranteed rate for life on all Gig packages for customers in good standing.“In an age where consumers are constantly bombarded with internet provider noise, we are setting ourselves apart with a simple product, simple pricing, and a simple promise,” said Dan Klein, Chief Marketing Officer at HyperFiber .“We are dedicated to breaking away from large cable providers, providing a reliable product that is transparent and simple to understand.”“This investment underscores our commitment to empowering Firestone residents with the tools they need to thrive in today's digital world," said Jim Erickson, Market Manager at HyperFiber.“We are thrilled to be a part of this wonderful community and look forward to providing dependable, high-speed internet with hyper-local service that customers can count on.”Firestone residents interested in signing up for the latest updates and developments in the area can visit .About HyperFiberHyperFiber is the last internet decision consumers will ever need to make with Gig for Life, simple pricing, and future-proof fiber solutions from a reliable, hassle-free provider. With HyperFiber, there are no contracts, no limits/data caps, no equipment charges (WiFi included), and always local service. Learn more at hyperfiber.

