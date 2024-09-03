Kamyshyn, Maliuska, Strilets And Koval Submit Resignation Letters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received resignation letters from of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, and Head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received resignation letters from: Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Kamyshyn O.M., Minister of Justice of Ukraine Maliuska D.L., Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Strilets R.O. Also, the resignation letter was received from the Head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Koval V.S.,” Stefanchuk wrote.

According to him, all resignation letters will be considered at the upcoming plenary sessions.

On the evening of September 2, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on his Telegram channel that Ukrenergo's Supervisory Board had dismissed Chairman of the Board Volodymyr Kudrytskyi. Starting September 4, Oleksii Brekht, a member of the Board responsible for the operation, restoration and development of high-voltage infrastructure, will act as the head of Ukrenergo.