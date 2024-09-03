Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Is Awarded The La Jolla Village News 2023 Readers' Choice Award For Best Of Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner received the Award and was again included in the La Jolla Village News Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 Retail Service winners and Best Dry Cleaner!

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Flagship Store in La Jolla, California

Margaret's continues to provide excellence through craftsmanship to the La Jolla Community.

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner received the Gold Award and was again included in the La Jolla Village News Readers' Choice Awards for 2023 Retail Service winners and Best Dry Cleaner!

This year's list celebrates La Jolla's diverse business landscape, featuring a delightful blend of long-standing businesses with loyal followings and new ventures. Readers took the time to discover La Jolla's finest, casting their votes to create this esteemed list.

Margaret's flagship store in La Jolla includes a small production facility for cleaning window treatments, households, and dry-cleaning items on-site. It also has a couture alterations specialist who performs couture alterations and fittings for the La Jolla community.

Margaret's is a family-run company that has operated in La Jolla for seven decades since 1953. The Horst family has owned and operated dry-cleaning establishments for four generations.

As the nation's first Five-Star Certified Couture Cleaner, Margaret's guiding principle has always been to provide an unparalleled quality of dry cleaning and an uncompromising commitment to offering the highest standards of outstanding service, experience, and value to every customer. Because it specializes in delicate garments , their cleaning solutions are kept pure through continuous distillation and constant monitoring. All garments are finished with hand pressing, and inspectors ensure every detail is attended to. Their innovative use of technology has created a cutting-edge, proprietary system that continually sets the state-of-the-art standard for the industry.

Margaret's was the first in the nation to offer a comprehensive service for cleaning, repairing, and restoring fine leathers and handbags. They also provide specialty protective packaging developed for multiple types of garments. Their breathable sweater bags and custom-made elongated tie boxes with clear lids are now widely used throughout the couture dry cleaning industry. Margaret's receives CleanByMail® packages daily from across the nation. Many other dry cleaners have come to rely on Margaret's for their most demanding cleaning challenges. Margaret's is also the preferred service provider for over 300 designer boutiques and fine department stores.

Margaret's patent-pending software, custom-designed award-winning plant, and application of proprietary processes have made Margaret's the nation's largest couture cleaner. Their techniques are now regularly used by other high-end cleaners for gown inspection, garment drying, and leather and handbag refinishing, to name just a few. As a result, Margaret's has a wide distribution of locations and services in much of Southern California. They offer a more comprehensive variety of services than any other dry cleaner in North America.

ABOUT MARGARET'S THE COUTURE CLEANER: Since its founding in 1953, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner has assembled a dedicated and experienced service team with an excellent reputation. They have developed proprietary processes for restoring, cleaning, and repairing leathers, suedes, and textiles.

