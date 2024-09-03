Egyptian armoured vehicles ST100, ST500 showcased at Egypt International Airshow

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Two new armored vehicles, the ST100 and ST500, were unveiled at the first Egypt International Airshow and, drawing large crowds from Egypt and participating international countries.









Manufactured by the Egyptian Ministry of Military Production at the 200 Military Factory, the vehicles are designed to be resistant to mines and ambushes, showcasing their strength and efficiency.

The ST100 is a multi-purpose armored vehicle, available in 10 different configurations, which can be tailored for various missions, including attack/intervention, ambulance, reconnaissance, and command and control operations. The vehicle is also capable of serving as an air defense unit, a tank hunter, a rocket launcher, a mortar carrier, a precision attack missile carrier, and a communication/electronic warfare vehicle, according to Arab Security and Defense.

The ST100 weighs 14.5 tons, reaching 18 tons with a full load. Measuring 6.4 meters long, 2.6 meters wide, and 3.8 meters tall, the vehicle can accommodate a crew of five in its patrol version, which increases to eight in its attack/intervention variant. It can reach a top speed of 115 km/h.









A notable feature of the ST100 is its V-shaped underbelly, designed to counter explosive devices and mines, classifying it as a mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle. Unlike traditional chassis designs, the ST100 has a unified structure with a reinforced lower section, capable of withstanding explosions.

In the event of a powerful explosion, the section containing the crew detaches from the vehicle, protecting the crew. This section can be easily reattached to another chassis. The vehicle's seats incorporate shock absorption technology to mitigate the impact of explosive devices. The engine can be detached, reattached, and replaced easily, making maintenance and repair simple.





The ST100 is equipped with a camouflage net to reduce radar and thermal signatures and incorporates a comprehensive combat and protection system. This system includes an electronic jamming system, developed jointly by IMUT and the Ministry of Military Production, with assistance from Swiss specialists in counter-electronic measures. It neutralizes remote-controlled IED detonations across various communication and wireless network frequencies.

The vehicle also features a French system for target acquisition, which uses acoustic signatures to detect and locate sources of gunfire. It can guide the remotely controlled automatic weapons station to eliminate snipers and armed personnel during urban combat and confined spaces.













The ST100's active defense system includes sensors for detecting and warning against laser beams and anti-armor missiles, as well as thermal/electro-optical jamming capabilities. The system also includes smoke screen launchers and Aerosol dispersers, which can obscure electro-optical, thermal, laser, and radar guidance capabilities.

The vehicle's weaponry includes a 7.62 * 51 mm multi-caliber machine gun, a 12.7 * 99 mm heavy machine gun, or a 40 mm grenade launcher, all of which can be mounted on the remotely controlled weapons station. The defense system and the automatic machine gun station are controlled by a digital battle management system that can be integrated into the armored vehicle, especially for specialized combat versions, which can be equipped with anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, or mortars.

The ST100 incorporates multiple cameras and thermal sensors to support the driver and transmit surrounding information to the crew's internal displays, ensuring situational awareness in the operational area.

The vehicle is powered by an 8,900 cc 6-cylinder Cummins ISL diesel engine with a turbocharger, manufactured in the United States. It generates 400 horsepower at 2,100 rpm, and is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, ZF EcoLife, produced by ZF Friedrichshafen, Germany.

With additional armor, the ST100 can achieve a ballistic protection level of Stanag 4, withstanding 14.5 * 114 mm rounds.

The ST-500 is a smaller tactical vehicle that serves for troop transport, special forces operations, and ambulance duties. It can be armed with a remotely controlled weapons station equipped with various machine guns, 30 mm grenade launchers, anti-tank missile launchers, mortars, and smoke grenade launchers.









The personnel carrier version can accommodate 3 crew members and 5 additional personnel. The ambulance variant can carry 3 crew members and 2 stretchers for injured personnel. The mortar carrier and rocket launcher versions can accommodate 3 personnel.

The ST-500 weighs 8 tons, reaching 10.5 tons with a full load. It measures 5.6 meters in length, 2.4 meters in width, and 3.1 meters in height. It reaches a top speed of 140 km/h and has a range of 700 km.

The vehicle's ballistic protection level is BR6/BR7, withstanding 7.62 * 51 mm rounds in standard and armor-piercing configurations.

The ST-500 is powered by a 6,700 cc Cummins QSB 6.7 turbocharged diesel engine from the United States, generating 300 horsepower at 2,500 rpm. The transmission is an Allison 3000 SP automatic gearbox from the United States.