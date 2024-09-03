Amir Stresses Qatar's Desire To Leverage Distinguished Ties With Sweden To Consolidate Constructive Partnership
Stockholm: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani affirmed, on Tuesday, the State of Qatar's desire to leverage its distinguished relationship with Sweden to consolidate a constructive and mutual partnership that meets the ambitions of both countries.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir said that His Highness discussed in Stockholm today with HM King of Carl XVI Gustaf and Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson ways to develop bilateral trade and economic relations and to enhance cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and their friendly peoples.
His Highness added that the friendship and cooperation ties between both countries have spanned over 50 years, looking forward to leveraging this distinguished relationship to consolidate a constructive and mutual partnership that fulfills the aspirations of both nations
