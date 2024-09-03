Pinasbooking Travel And Tourism Opens Opportunities For Freelance Travel Agents In The U.A.E.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI DIGITAL PARK, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism, a leading travel agency in the U.A.E., is excited to announce the launch of their new program that offers freelance travel agent opportunities. This program aims to provide individuals with the chance to earn extra income, be their own boss, and work freely according to their own schedule.

Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism is known for its exceptional services in flights and hotel bookings, UAE tourist visas, global visas, and holiday and tour packages. With the increasing demand for travel and tourism in the U.A.E., the company has decided to expand its services by offering freelance opportunities to individuals who are passionate about the industry.

To become a freelance travel agent with Pinasbooking, all interested individuals must submit valid identification documents such as Emirates ID, passport, and residence visa. For those currently employed in other companies, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer is required. This ensures that the freelance work does not interfere with their current employment.

"We are thrilled to open up this opportunity for freelance travel agents in the U.A.E.," says Ms. Queen Samantha Gallero, Travel Product Manager of Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism. "We believe that this program will not only benefit individuals who are looking for extra income, but also those who have a passion for travel and tourism. With our extensive range of services and support, we are confident that our freelance agents will be able to provide exceptional services to our clients."

Pinasbooking Travel and Tourism is committed to providing top-notch services to its clients and is looking forward to working with passionate individuals who share the same vision. For more information on how to become a freelance travel agent with Pinasbooking, please visit their website or contact their customer service team.

