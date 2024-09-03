Union Cabinet Approves Rs 13,966 Crore Investment For Seven Agricultural Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep

3 (KNN) In a strategic move to boost India's agricultural landscape, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned seven major projects totalling Rs 13,966 crore.

Announced by Union for Information and Broadcasting and and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, this underscores the government's commitment to advancing agricultural research, digital farming, and sustainable practices.

A significant portion of the budget, Rs 3,979 crore, is allocated to Crop Science for Food and Nutritional Security. This initiative targets enhancing research and education, managing plant genetic resources, and improving food and fodder crops. It will also address challenges related to insects, microbes, and pollinators to bolster crop health and productivity.

Additionally, Rs 2,291 crore is dedicated to strengthening agricultural education and management under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

This funding will modernise agricultural education in line with the New Education Policy 2020, integrating advanced technologies such as AI, big data, and remote sensing, along with natural farming techniques and climate resilience strategies.

The newly unveiled Digital Agriculture Mission, with an investment of Rs 2,817 crore, aims to revolutionise farming through technology. This mission will establish a comprehensive Agri Stack, including a farmers registry, village land maps, and a crop sown registry.

It also introduces the Krishi Decision Support System, utilizing geospatial data, weather monitoring tools, and groundwater availability data to enhance decision-making and efficiency in farming practices.

The Cabinet has allocated Rs 1,702 crore for Sustainable Livestock Health and Production, focusing on improving animal health management, dairy production, and animal genetic resource management. This project aims to advance sustainable practices in animal nutrition and small ruminant production.

For horticulture, Rs 860 crore will be invested in its Sustainable Development. This project will support the cultivation of various crops, including tropical, sub-tropical, temperate, and arid varieties, as well as vegetables, floriculture, and medicinal plants.

Finally, Rs 1,202 crore is designated for strengthening Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and Rs 1,115 crore for Natural Resource Management. These initiatives are designed to provide farmers with essential knowledge and tools for effective and sustainable resource management.

This substantial investment reflects the government's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in agriculture, aiming to drive growth and ensure food security in India.

(KNN Bureau)