President Murmu Empowers L-G To Form, Appoint Members To Boards & Authorities In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday empowered Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena to form or appoint members to any authority, board, commission, or statutory body in the national capital, said the of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA said in a gazette notification, "In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 239 of the read with section 45D of the of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 (1 of 1992), the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers of the President under clause (a) of section 45D of the said Act for constitution of any authority, board, commission or any statutory body by whatever name it may be called, or for appointment of any Government officer or ex-officio member to such authority, board, commission or any statutory body."

The Delhi government and the L-G office are already at loggerheads over many issues and the MHA's latest order is likely to trigger a new showdown between the two.

In 2023, the President had given assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, which ruled that all transfers and postings of officers will now be done by the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA).

Opposing the act which empowered the authority to take decisions by majority with the final decision resting on the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that the Centre is trying to 'arm twist' the residents of the national capital to snatch their votes.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had also alleged that the L-G was planning to 'waste' taxpayers' money to boost his image through social media.

“He (L-G) has a desire to become famous by paying from Delhi taxpayers' money,” Bharadwaj had claimed.