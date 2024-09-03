Pay It Forward 9/11 Invites All To Participate In 11 Days Of Kindness 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

hands wearing Pay It Forward 9/11 bracelets

Each year leading up to the anniversary of 9/11, Pay It Forward 9/11 encourages everyone to perform three random acts of kindness for #11DaysOfKindness.

- Kevin Tuerff, president and founder of Pay it Forward 9/11NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each year, leading up to the anniversary of 9/11, people are encouraged to perform three random acts of kindness for strangers for #11DaysOfKindness. The 23rd annual Pay it Forward 9/11 campaign invites groups, businesses, and individuals to share their commitment to September acts of kindness on an online map, and start planning their activities to remember one of America's darkest days in US history. The global charity plans to encourage participation from every state in the nation and more than 21 countries.Created in tribute to the compassionate people of small towns in the island province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Pay It Forward 9/11 was started in 2002 by an airline passenger stranded there, wondering if others would do the same where they lived.“We pledged to never forget,” said Kevin Tuerff, president and founder of Pay it Forward 9/11.“Our 11 Days of Kindness campaign honors those killed in 2001 on 9/11, and also the heroes who volunteered with acts of compassion, much like what I experienced when my 9/11 Trans-Atlantic flight was diverted to an island province in Canada. Thousands of unexpected travelers were provided necessities of food, clothing, and shelter for five days and their kindness continues decades later through Pay It Forward 9/11.”Tips to pay it forward any day in September:- Download and share our free“#11DaysofKindness for Kids” lesson plans and tips with your local school, house of worship, scout troop, or other community organization (visit payitforward911/kids).- Write thank you notes to first responders, healthcare heroes, military or essential workers.- Buy a tank of gas for a stranger at the gas pump.- When you visit a coffee shop, offer to purchase the beverage for the person behind you in line and see if the idea sticks around for others.- Ask restaurant or bar wait staff if you can pick up the tab from a nearby table of strangers. In the bill holder, insert a“Smile you're the recipient of a random act of kindness” card (available on our website payitforward911).Share your kindness story on our website (payitforward911) and post a photo on your social media channels using #PayitForward911 and #neverforget so we can share. Learn more at or on the organization's Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or YouTube to be inspired with additional Pay it Forward 9/11 content.The 23rd anniversary of Pay it Forward 9/11 is supported by the producers and writers of Come From Away musical, Dell Technologies, Love Tito's Foundation, Trinity Wall Street Downtown Fund, and Gallin & Son. Learn more at , the book Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11, or Facebook. Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization registered in New York.Pay It Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax-deductible. For additional questions or partnership ideas, email ....###

Julie Dennehy

Dennehy PR

+1 508-479-9848

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.