Lebanon's Former Central Bank Governor Arrested

9/3/2024 10:45:15 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Sep 3 (IANS) Former Governor of Lebanon's Central bank Riad Salameh was arrested on Tuesday after a judicial hearing in the Lebanese capital Beirut, the National News Agency reported.
Salameh is under investigation in Lebanon and several European countries on suspicion of embezzling more than 330 million US dollars from the Lebanese central bank.
The 74-year-old former governor, who is accused of contributing to Lebanon's unprecedented financial crisis, denies embezzlement, money laundering, illicit enrichment, and other charges against him.
Salameh ended his 30-year tenure as Lebanon's central bank governor on July 31, 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.
