Man Utd's New Signing Manuel Ugarte Excited To Play For 'Best Team In The World’

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 3 (IANS) After a two-month-long chase, Manchester United have finally confirmed the signing of Uruguayan midfielder Manuel Ugarte. The 23-year-old will be involved for Uruguay during the upcoming international break. Ugarte has explained what drew him to Manchester – a decision that involved a conversation with a compatriot who has only just left the club.

“First and foremost, it is history, because we all know what a massive club United is - one of the best teams in the world, I also spoke a lot with Facu Pellistri and he told me all about everything: the atmosphere that's generated, the matchday atmosphere that builds up at Old Trafford is incredible,' said Ugarte to MUFC's media team.

Manuel also sought the views of Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez, two pillars of this current United side.

“I've watched a few games since the news started to come out,” he added.“I've also spoken with one or two players - Bruno and Licha - and I have chatted quite a lot. Oh yes, I'm really thrilled and more than anything eager and excited, while I obviously realise that it's a great responsibility and I'm prepared for that.”

While Sunday's match against Liverpool may not have gone to plan, Ugarte was able to sample the famous Old Trafford atmosphere for the first time, having already played away to Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur for his previous clubs.

Hopefully, the experience – especially the noise pre-match, when Ugarte walked out onto the pitch for the first time – chimed with what he's been experiencing online.

“I'm really excited. I've never seen anything like it before, these United fans, because, since the news first came out, they've been sending me messages. t also made the news in Uruguay and so I also think that the supporters, the real fans, the die-hard United fans, deserve the club to be winning trophies and that's what we're hoping to achieve,” he concluded.