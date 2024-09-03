OUR HOME COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PARMCRISPS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strategic Reinforces Our Home's Commitment to Expanding Snack and Distribution Capabilities

Our Home , the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., announces the acquisition of ParmCrisps

from Hain Celestial Group. This move will significantly scale Our Home's existing and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide high-quality snacks at great value to its customers.

"We are very excited to have the ParmCrisps manufacturing family join our team," says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home. "The combination of our Sonoma Creamery and ParmCrisps talent will drive tremendous IP and knowledge sharing, benefitting both brands, our retail partners and most importantly, our consumers."

ParmCrisps are high-protein, low carb cheese crisps and snack mixes. ParmCrisps offers consumers a guilt-free alternative to traditional bite-sized snacking without compromising on flavor. ParmCrisps launched in 2017 and has rapidly gained a market-leading position and strong brand loyalty.

Our Home will add ParmCrisps to its family of brands along with its production facility in York, PA. This acquisition bolsters Our Home's cheese crisps offerings and combines complementary manufacturing, innovation and distribution capabilities following this year's acquisition of Sonoma Creamery.

ParmCrisps' strong brand recognition and positioning within the cheese crisp category continues a path forward for Our Home to provide its customers with quality snacks they know and love.

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company's ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes

Food Should Taste Good , Popchips , Real Food From The Ground Up , YOU NEED THIS , RW Garcia,

Good Health, Sonoma Creamery , and recently welcomed the Pop Secret brand.



Carissa Bass

[email protected]

(909) 263-8083

Kim Le Layon

[email protected]

(626) 202-5093

