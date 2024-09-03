Chartpath And Woundzoom Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Wound Care Management In Long-Term And Post-Acute Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ChartPath , a leader in electronic record (EHR) solutions for long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices, has announced a strategic partnership with WoundZoom ®, an innovative provider of digital wound management solutions. This collaboration is set to transform wound care management by combining ChartPath's user-friendly EHR with WoundZoom's advanced wound care technology.

In a collaboration poised to deliver significant value to long-term care and post-acute care providers, WoundZoom's best-in-class package enhances wound care for LTPAC practices and empowers them to provide the highest quality of care for their patients.

"Combining WoundZoom's advanced wound care solutions with ChartPath's EHR capabilities, we're creating a unique offering that enhances the quality of care and simplifies the workflow process for healthcare providers," said Mark Lacerte, President of WoundZoom. "The collaboration with ChartPath is a testament to our shared vision of using data-driven innovation and intelligent integration to empower providers to achieve practice excellence."

Key benefits of the partnership include:



Enhanced Patient Care:

The integration of ChartPath and WoundZoom will provide healthcare providers with improved and more timely documentation, offering a comprehensive view of patient data and census information.



Operational Efficiency: Providers can now manage all patient information, including wound care details, from a single platform. This seamless integration reduces the time spent on manual documentation and enhances workflow efficiency.

Data-Driven Insights: The combination of wound care data with broader patient information allows for more insightful analytics, aiding in better decision-making and personalized treatment planning. Risk Mitigation: The integrated systems ensure compliance with healthcare regulations by maintaining thorough, consistent, and up-to-date documentation, which is crucial for audit preparation and billing processes. The solution provides alerts on deteriorating wounds over the entire patient census and makes it easier to capture all preexisting wounds at patient admission.

ChartPath CEO Buzz White added, "Our market is constantly growing as our clients do more and more to serve their patients. Wound care is a great example of these additional services that are growing exponentially in our space. We love this expanding care and attention for patients and are proud to enable our clients to effectively offer these services."



About ChartPath

Since 2012, ChartPath has been at the forefront of advancing long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) practices. Based in

Austin, Texas, ChartPath is dedicated to serving physicians and patients by elevating the quality of care through frictionless, easy-to-use software. From coding and billing to patient management and revenue cycle management (RCM), ChartPath's solutions are backed by world-class 24/7 support. Driven by a vision to improve the post-acute care experience, ChartPath's top priority is to maximize practice efficiency and profitability, giving clinicians more time to focus on patient care.

To learn more, visit

ChartPath .

About WoundZoom®

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Boca Raton FL, WoundZoom® is a leading provider of digital wound management solutions, offering advanced tools for wound care. These integrated solutions enable clinicians to streamline and drive efficiencies at the point of care with standardized workflows, AI-driven imaging, patient assessment, and manage the practice with real-time access to patient and facility data via advanced reporting and clinical dashboards. The company's mission is to support and empower medical professionals in modernizing the practice of wound care.

Visit woundzoom to learn more.

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact:

ChartPath: Chloe Baker, [email protected]

WoundZoom: Mark Pearson, [email protected]



SOURCE ChartPath