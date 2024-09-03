(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philadelphia, PA, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



- DriveItAway has partnered with AllShifts to enable every on-demand nurse the ability to drive and then buy his or her vehicle of choice, regardless of down payment or credit score.



- As credit tightens and both interest rates and high new car prices continue to restrict a vehicle purchase to those with less than credit, and as the average monthly payment for a new vehicle has risen to over $756 a month (highlights from Cox Automotive/Moody's Analytics Vehicle Affordability Index, July 15, 2024), DriveItAway continues to focus on the vital sector of the labor market, providing quality personal transportation to get people to work.

- DriveItAway's service is perfectly aligned with the mission of AllShifts as it prides itself on helping healthcare professionals realize their career potential, going the extra mile in providing everything needed for exceptional customer service and rapid response times for nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities.





DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway” OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an automotive industry leader in new digital mobility platforms with its unique“micro-lease to purchase” technology, continues to gain traction and visibility in its mission to enable all to drive, and then buy, affordable quality personal transportation, announces today that it has partnered with AllShifts, a leading national healthcare staffing firm, to enable on-demand nurses affordable quality personal transportation, regardless of credit score or down payment.

DriveItAway, offers a unique 'micro-lease to purchase technology,' allowing customers to drive a vehicle of their choice immediately, without a down payment, long-term financial commitment or approvals based on credit score, always with the option to buy the vehicle at any time. DriveItAway technology is a software platform and app designed for automotive retailers. It reduces the risk associated with subprime or deep subprime credit transactions for both dealers and drivers, leading to satisfied customers and an increase in market share, converting“turn-downs” into happy customers.

Following DriveItAway's partnership announcement with Partners Personnel, the fastest-growing industrial staffing and workforce solutions provider in the United States, DriveItAway now is expanding its goal to enable folks to get to the job, by partnering with the leading national healthcare staffing firm, AllShifts, for on-demand nurses for whom reliable, quality personal transportation isn't just a convenience, but an absolute necessity.

“There are professions in the US where reliable personal transportation is vital, and on-demand nursing, so important to the healthcare industry, is one of these occupations, yet before DriveItAway those credit challenged without a substantial down payment were shut out of purchasing a new or late model quality vehicle, and relegated to driving unreliable“junkers” or relying on bus transportation or expensive Uber or Lyft costs,” DriveItAway CEO John F. Possumato said,“we are overjoyed to be partnering with AllShifts, to solve this problem for on-demand nurses, enabling access to new and late model used vehicles immediately, regardless of credit score or down payment...drive now, with an option to buy at any time.”

“We are very pleased to partner with DriveItAway to enable all of our dedicated nurse personnel access to easy, transparent, quality transportation so that they can focus on the job, their career, and personal growth,” says Jay Harris, CMO of AllShifts,“a reliable vehicle is important for on-demand nurses as they need to get to the facility without fail, which benefits both our staff, our clients and the people they care for. We look forward to offering this unique benefit to our current and future AllShifts employees.”





About DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive“Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its 'subscription to ownership' micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its“EVs for Everyone” initiative.

About AllShifts

AllShifts uses innovative technology and hands-on staffing experts to help nurses and long-term care facilities fill their schedules 24/7/365. We specialize in filling per-diem openings at the last minute for CNAs, LPNs, RNs and other healthcare professionals across the country while also block scheduling weeks in advance. Each AllShifts staffer completes a rigorous credential check to ensure our nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities maintain the highest quality of skilled nursing care when they need it most. Our growing workforce lives on our mobile app which matches staff and schedulers for quick and easy on-demand staffing.

