Boeing Strengthens Qatar Presence With New Managing Director

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Boeing has named Wael Zaoud (pictured) to the newly established position of Boeing Global managing director in Qatar. The appointment further strengthens Boeing's commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030.

In his new capacity, Zaoud will cultivate and stakeholder relationships, expand Boeing's presence, and enhance the company's competitive position in Qatar. Based in Doha, Zaoud will report to Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia.

“Qatar is an important market for Boeing, and Wael's 24-year tenure at Boeing including 13 years in Qatar offers a wealth of local experience and makes him well-positioned to lead us into the future. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership with Qatar under Wael's leadership,” said Ghata-Aura.

With a fast-growing talented workforce of more than 360 employees, Boeing's footprint in Qatar continues to evolve. Zaoud will spearhead the newly established legal entity, Boeing Aerospace Doha LLC, focused on local talent development, support for startups, research and development, innovation, and sustainability.

“Qatar's strategic focus on inbound tourism, innovation, and technology is creating new growth opportunities for us. I am excited to continue expanding our presence in Qatar in my new role,” said Zaoud.

Since 2011, Zaoud has led business development at Boeing Defense, Space, and Security in Doha, successfully managing sales campaigns for defense products and services in Qatar and Kuwait. Prior to his time in Qatar, Zaoud contributed to Boeing's defense business development in Abu Dhabi, UAE. His earlier roles at Boeing included serving as an engineer for satellite systems and the C-17 program in the United States. He joined Boeing in 2000.